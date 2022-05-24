Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is hiding multiple cosmic cameos

So, you’ve seen the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. But have you caught its weirdest blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment? Thanks to eagle-eyed Marvel fans, Thor 4’s coolest teaser secret has been revealed: multiple cosmic ‘cameos’, including The Watcher.

In one scene involving Mighty Thor raising Mjolnir to the sky, bronze busts of multiple figures can be seen in the background. Among them is The Watcher, first glimpsed in the MCU as the narrator (played by Jeffrey Wright) in the animated series What…If?

It only gets stranger from there. On the right, The Living Tribunal, a cosmic entity who rules over the multiverse, can be seen. Things are a little less clear elsewhere, but the faint outlines of Lady Death and Infinity also appear to be present.

Lady Death is the personification of death, best known for being the object of Thanos’ desire in '90s comic series The Infinity Gauntlet. Infinity is another supremely powerful cosmic being, first appearing in Marvel’s pages in 1991.

That’s not the only thing from the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer that requires the freeze-frame treatment. At the end of the trailer, Thor loses his clothes (thanks to Zeus flicking too hard, naturally) and reveals his new tattoos.

The body ink shows Loki's horned helmet, with text reading "RIP Loki". One of the other symbols around the helmet appears to be a broken heart. D’aww.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, is set for release on July 8. Discover what else is coming to the MCU this year with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.