Thor and Doom battle for the timestream in Thor #33

Thor is one of Marvel's oldest and most powerful heroes, and as such he's squared off with many of the biggest, most threatening villains in the Marvel Universe. Now, in his latest arc, he's facing down none other than Doctor Doom in a conflict that spreads not just across multiple worlds, but across time itself.

In April's Thor #33 from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Nic Klein, the fight heats up as Doom uses the power of a so-called "time storm" to travel through the history of the Marvel Universe with Thor and Jane Foster in hot pursuit.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

But there's more, as Thor's less-seen younger sister Laussa is also in the mix as she's stuck in the timestream herself. And worse, Doom's plan involves stealing the free will of all the people in the Marvel Universe.

"All roads lead to…Doom!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Thor #33, which continues a story arc that begins in February's Thor #31.

"The time storm threatens all of existence, past, present and future! While Doctor Doom hunts for Bor's weapon, which will allow him to claim Latveria, Earth and the whole of the universe as his own, Thor and Jane Foster hunt for Doom — deep in the past," it continues. "But what IS the weapon Bor created? And with Doom hell-bent on controlling free will itself, what does that spell for Thor's sister Laussa, trapped in time between the present and the future?"

Bor, for those without an Asgardian 23andMe report handy, is Thor's grandfather, and Doom has apparently discovered and is seeking a weapon he created.

Interestingly, Marvel Comics just announced a new Loki limited series that also involves ancient Asgardian weapons Bor's adopted grandson created himself, including one that "curses the Marvel Universe."

Thor #33 goes on sale April 12. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Doctor Doom tops the list of the best Marvel villains of all time.