This vibrant life sim from a former Stardew Valley developer sounds like it'll keep you busy for hours, and it's coming this year

This upcoming life sim from a former Stardew Valley dev finally has a name and a release window, and we couldn't be more up for it.

Last year, we covered an upcoming life sim set in California from one of the developers that assisted with Stardew Valley's post-launch updates. At the time, the project didn't have a name or even a Steam page, but now, just a few months later, it has been given a title, and you can wishlist it now.

Sunkissed City, created by Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee, looks like it'll be a city version of ConcernedApe's farming sim. Set in Apollo City, an "upbeat, sun-kissed seaside metropolis," Sunkissed City is full of "funky vibes" and quirky characters. Similar to other life sims, players will set out on a new life in the city, learning new skills, meeting new people, and helping to breathe life back into the area.

Unlike Stardew Valley, which saw the player character inheriting their late grandfather's farm, Sunkissed City's protagonist is a new hire for Pico corporation and their first task is to build relationships with Apollo City's community to spread the word of Pico's new eco-focused initiatives - an interesting concept for a life sim.

At long last, you can wishlist my vibrant city life-sim game, Sunkissed City, at its Steam Store page !! I'm aiming for a Q4 2024 release on PC and hopefully consoles soon thereafter! https://t.co/6MY6Q9m8mU pic.twitter.com/uO9MIAwX9bJanuary 25, 2024 See more

In terms of what you'll be getting up to in Sunkissed City, the game's Steam page reveals activities such as walking around the park, drinking coffee at the local café, riding bikes , taking photos of wildlife, fishing, hiking, befriending and dating the locals, and if you fancy it, exploring the city's monster-infested sewers. Wait, what?

The game also has "endless, deep customization options," allowing players to become whoever they want to in the life sim. They'll even be able to pop into the local clothing store or salon to freshen up their look. This customization isn't limited to the player's appearance either, as home customization is also available in Sunkissed City - everything from wallpaper to flooring and furniture.

Perhaps the most exciting, the upcoming game is set to feature both online and split-screen multiplayer modes. You'll also be able to customize each player's experience with difficulty and accessibility options. It really does sound like Mr. Podunkian has thought of everything.

Sunkissed City is expected to release on PC in "Q4 2024" so sometime between October and December this year - with a console release hopefully "soon thereafter." You can stay up to date with the project until then by wishlisting it on Steam and following the developer on Twitter .