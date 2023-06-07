This slick HP Omen gaming laptop is $1,200 off and comes with an RTX 3080

There are big discounts, and then there are big discounts. As we roll ever closer to Amazon Prime Day, some top deals have started to materialize. One gaming laptop that demands your full attention surrounds an HP Omen gaming laptop that comes packed with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card along with a discount of well over a grand.

The unexpected retailer that is running this offer is B&H Photo at a price of $1,699.00 , a 41% reduction from its standard MSRP of $2,899.99. This is equivalent to a deduction of a whopping $1,200. Not only is that a major saving, but the specs that come with this HP Omen gaming laptop are damn impressive. Alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, you get an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-Core (12th gen) processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 17.3-inch display, and Windows 11.

Seeing a gaming laptop with this powerful graphics card installed is great but if you'd prefer to spend less, it's worth checking out the best cheap gaming laptop deals for all of the latest offers. In the meantime, this deal has limited stock so it's worth taking advantage of while it's available. It's one of the best offers we've seen in 2023 for an RTX 3080 Ti.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

HP Omen | $2,899.99 $1,699.00 at B&H Photo

Save $1,200 - Now down by a huge 41%, this HP Omen has some great specs for the price. There is limited stock available so act fast if interested. Features: Intel Core i9 processor, 17.3-inch screen, RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11, 720p webcam, mic and speakers

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

A budget alternative is this ASUS ROG with an RTX 3060, which is down to $899.99 at Best Buy. That's a $500 discount and gives you access to a great budget gaming laptop with one month of Xbox Game pass thrown in for free.