This RTX gaming laptop deal is under $750 but it's selling fast

Dell has just slashed $430 off the price of one of its more affordable RTX gaming laptops. This Dell G15 comes with an RTX 3050Ti GPU and a massive (for the cash) 512GB SSD, and will only set you back $734.99 right now (was $1180). Hurry, though, there's limited quantities of this gaming laptop deal left, and at time of writing it's already 84% claimed.

RTX gaming laptop deals often skimp on your storage, but this configuration doubles down on the usual 256GB we see at this price point. Sure, you're picking up an entry level GPU but if you're after the latest components and don't want to pay through the nose for high end RTX 3070 laptops or RTX 3080 laptops there's excellent value here.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,180 Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,180 $734.99 at Dell

Save $445 - There's an RTX 3050 Ti packed in here, which won't offer the top of Nvidia's performance range, but can still power through 1080p titles on a budget. Elsewhere you'll find a 10th generation i5 processor powering everything with 8GB RAM. There's also a nice boost in that 512GB SSD as well.

Not only does that RTX card work particularly hard for you at this price, but you're also getting a strong 512GB of SSD storage on top. Cheaper gaming laptop deals like this one often skimp on this component, dropping you down to 256GB or replacing it with a 1TB hard drive. However, you're still getting plenty of speedy storage here.

If you're looking for that fabled RTX 3060 gaming laptop, we'd recommend checking out this larger i7 configuration. This Dell G15 is best for those after a more enthusiast level experience, but at $1,349.99 (was $1,479.99) you're getting an RTX 3060, i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for a fantastic price.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 $1,349.99 at Dell

Save $130 - If you're really looking to splash some cash, it's worth checking out this i7 Dell G15 configuration. You're only spending $50 more than the Alienware beast below, but you're picking up an i7-11800H processor running with eight cores, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD on top of the RTX 3060 card. You're losing a few of the fancier Alienware features, but picking up a far more powerful spec.

Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $180 - With an RTX 3060 and 11th generation i5 processor at the helm, there's a good stack of power inside this M15 R6. With $180 off, you're spending just $1,299.99 on some decent components. That 8GB RAM may need to be upgraded to fully make the most of this rig, though.

If you're still on the hunt for a GPU by itself, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060 (or check out all the best gaming PCs that are also offering RTX cards) as well. We're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals.