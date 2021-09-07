This RTX gaming laptop deal is under $750 but it's selling fast

Dell has just slashed $430 off the price of one of its more affordable RTX gaming laptops. This Dell G15 comes with an RTX 3050Ti GPU and a massive (for the cash) 512GB SSD, and will only set you back $734.99 right now (was $1180). Hurry, though, there's limited quantities of this gaming laptop deal left, and at time of writing it's already 84% claimed.
RTX gaming laptop deals often skimp on your storage, but this configuration doubles down on the usual 256GB we see at this price point. Sure, you're picking up an entry level GPU but if you're after the latest components and don't want to pay through the nose for high end RTX 3070 laptops or RTX 3080 laptops there's excellent value here.
If you're looking for that fabled RTX 3060 gaming laptop, we'd recommend checking out this larger i7 configuration. This Dell G15 is best for those after a more enthusiast level experience, but at $1,349.99 (was $1,479.99) you're getting an RTX 3060, i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for a fantastic price.
