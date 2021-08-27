This RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal discounts an Alienware m15 R4 to its lowest ever price

If you've been looking for an RTX 30-series gaming laptop deal that offers premium style, features, and some top (if not the most monstrous) components, then this Alienware laptop deal is for you.

Right now, you can get an Alienware m15 R4 laptop with an RTX 3060 graphics card for its lowest ever price. That's just $1,549 at Amazon, which saves you a whopping $350. This is still a sizeable investment, but it's also one of the best entry points into the Alienware gaming laptop world and the latest generation of PC gaming graphics. If you've been biding your time, looking for the perfect premium laptop that isn't at a premium price, then this fits the bill nicely.

We think that Alienware laptops are absolutely some of the best gaming laptops money can buy, and this build proves that this still applies even when the most premium components are stuffed inside.

Despite this mark-up in cost, what Alienware devices will always offer is a great mix of power, performance, and gaming prowess; these machines really successfully blend component configuration with excellent build quality, superb cooling systems, and design flairs to create some of the most exquisite and attractive gaming laptops one can buy. It's really hard to find a truly cheap Alienware laptop deal, but this is a great shout for it, as relatively, the bang for buck here is awesome.

RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" Full HD | RTX 3060 | Intel i7-10870H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,549 at Amazon (save $350) Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" Full HD | RTX 3060 | Intel i7-10870H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,549 at Amazon (save $350)

This is a great deal for a gaming laptop of such premium high-end quality and performance. The discount is solid and counteracts the usual 'Alienware premium', but also brings a truly high-end laptop into a much more affordable price range.

While we're starting to see some RTX 3060 laptops slide very close to the $1,000 mark, this is still generally reserved for special offers and discounts - and certainly not for premium gaming laptops like the Alienware M15 range. This price point is a little dearer than a lot of 3060 laptops, but actually not by too much so the extra investment is definitely attractive - and worth it. This machine is absolutely a distillation of that, and, of course, it's built around that exquisite RTX 3060 graphics card.

This is a great entry-level card to the new Nvidia series and is also supported well by a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6" 1080p 144Hz screen.

