This PS5 headset deal is perfect for premium audio hunters - save on the Astro A50

For those looking for a high-end PS5 headset deal - this is it. Perfect to team with Sony's new-gen consoles, the Astro A50, one of our absolute favorites, and probably the best wireless gaming headset money can buy, is down to $254.99 - its lowest price for the best part of two years.

Given that this headset sticks to near its list price of $300 generally - and north of the $275 mark at least - this is a great value deal on this premium headset. This is the superb PlayStation-focused variant that's one of the best PS5 headsets, best PS5 wireless headsets, best PS4 headsets, and best PC headsets for gaming all rolled into one.

To shed light on that, let us tell you that the Astro A50 received a coveted 5-star write-up from us here at GamesRadar+ - and this does not happen that often. In our Astro A50 review, we called the headset "a truly excellent wireless gaming headset that simply gets all the necessary things right", and more importantly, "makes you feel positively pampered while you're using it". Comfortable, premium, exceptional audio quality, a wired connection, and all at the lowest price in ages? Yes, please.

As a PSA, you will need to pick up Astro's HDMI adapter to make up for the lack of optical connection in the PS5, but it's so worth it and will ensure you retain the quality, wireless setup, and ensure you can still get the most out of this awesome headset, and treat your ears and brain.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 $254.99 at Amazon

Save $45/15% - This headset hasn't had this much cut from its price tag since the turn of 2020! That makes this a great value offering and one that's perfect for the holidays. One of the best money can buy. Remember, you'll also need to get Astro's HDMI adapter to make up for the lack of optical connection but it's so worth it, and the saving on the headset more than makes up for it. The A50 is also available at Best Buy for the same price.

However, if your budget can't quite reach to the A50, then the headset's 'little' brother, the A40 TR headset is definitely worthy of consideration. This will still get you that excellent Astro audio, offers a flexible wired connection, and also comes with the MixAmp Pro TR unit with Dolby Audio.

The headset itself is a lightweight, sturdy construction that's durable and can be instantly modded into a closed-back, noise-isolating headset via a mod kit that's sold separately. It's also 3D audio ready, with spatial audio to give you full 3D positional audio support. Nice.

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 £199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The slightly smaller, wired brethren to the A50, the A40 TR is still an absolute belter of a headset for PlayStation and PC. The audio quality is superb, there's Dolby Audio on offer from the amp, and that unit is such a bonus itself. A great PS5 headset deal.

Again, this too is also at the same price at Best Buy if that's your retailer of choice.

