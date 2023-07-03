This premium Logitech headset is better than half price, and Prime Day hasn't even started yet

Normally, we’d suggest waiting for Prime Day gaming headset deals to land before picking up a new pair of gaming PC cans. However, we’re always on the lookout for discounts, and you can already grab Logitech’s lavish G635 for better than half price. No, Prime Day hasn’t kicked off early, but you could snag this bargain ahead of time and save yourself headphone hunting hassle.

Again, Prime Day doesn’t start until July 11, but this Logitech G635 deal feels like something we’d see at the big event. If you’d rather hold off until the sale commences, you’ll want to keep our main Prime Day gaming deals hub handy. We’ll be on the ground sourcing bargains on great gear, so keep yourself in the loop.

At Amazon right now, Logitech’s G635 is down from $139.99 to just $59.79, thanks to a chonky 57% discount. As you can perhaps tell from its original MSRP, the G635 is one of the best gaming headsets for PC on the market, packing premium features like 7.1 Surround Sound, a high quality flip-to-mute mic, and 50mm Pro-G drivers with fierce fidelity. It’s a package that’ll help you hear a pin drop in your favorite FPS games, while the built-in microphone will prevent your teammates roasting you for poor audio quality.

Logitech G635 gaming headset | $139.99 $59.79 at Amazon

Save $80.20 - The G635 is a premium pair of PC gaming cans that boasts style and substance. You'll be able to locate every footstep in your favorite shooter's thanks to Logitech's custom 50mm Pro-G drivers, and flashy RGB lighting will help you look the part, whether you're at a LAN or hanging around your desk.

If you’ve got an aversion to bland PC accessories, you’ll be pleased to know that the G635 can also put on a lightshow. RGB strips on each cup add a splash of color to the high-spec headset, and you can customise things to your liking using Logitech’s G hub software. Who said you have to choose between style and substance? (we’ll fight them)

Of course, you should always take comfort into consideration while choosing a new headset. After all, the last thing you want is feeling like your head is in a vice while playing your favorite Steam games. The G635 is armed with sports mesh padding on its cups and headband to ensure that it doesn't become a thing, so you won’t wrap up sessions with a tension headache.

