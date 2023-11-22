This outrageous Black Friday Disney Plus deal can't be beaten

I am, as it turns out, a clattering idiot for not believing we'd get a Black Friday Disney Plus or Hulu deal this year - the best offer on the streaming services is back.

In my defence, Black Friday Disney Plus sales are rare to the point that I can count the ones we've seen on the fingers of one hand. That's why this discount surprised me; it's surprisingly good, getting you Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 per month for a entire year. Despite coming with ads, that's still pretty great in the value department. Considering the fact that this same offer is normally $9.99 per month (already a saving of $5.99), you're getting a lot for your buck here.

You've got to be fairly quick, though; as you'd expect for Black Friday Disney Plus deals, you'll only be able to take advantage of this offer for a short period of time. More specifically, it runs out on November 28.

Disney Plus (ads) + Hulu (ads) | $2.99 per month

Save $12.99 - Because Disney Plus and Hulu with ads are normally $7.99 per month each, you're making a faintly ridiculous saving with this offer. And what's more, we've never seen the bundle for this little before; even when it was discounted a couple of years ago, it didn't drop this much.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the cheapest bundle

✅ You aren't bothered by ads



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate ads



Price check:

💲 Disney Plus $7.99p/m

💲 Hulu $7.99p/m



Should you buy this Black Friday Disney Plus and Hulu deal?

(Image credit: Disney)

I've been covering Disney Plus on GamesRadar+ ever since the streaming service launched years ago, and this is by far the best Black Friday offer I've seen for it. That's not hyperbole or exaggeration; it's just better value than anything that's come before. We got an offer of Disney Plus and Hulu for around $4.98 way back when, and even that Disney Plus sign-up offer falls short of this reduction.

Sure, this time it's on Hulu and Disney Plus with ads. But, beside the fact that the ad tier didn't exist back then, it's still a solid $2 less. You can probably tolerate some annoying ad breaks if you're paying a grand total of $35.88 over the course of a year.

As for Hulu, it provides a much-needed counterpoint to Disney's family-friendly approach

In terms of whether the streaming service is worth your time, I'd say yes. As I mentioned in my Disney Plus review, it's gone from strength to strength over the last few years and is now a genuine rival to heavy-hitters like Netflix or Amazon. That's thanks to a wealth of exclusive, original content spanning everything from Star Wars to Marvel, not to mention all of the classics.

As for Hulu, it provides a much-needed counterpoint to Disney's family-friendly approach. It's stacked with grown-up dramas like Handmaid's Tale or a wealth of comedies, so they're really complimentary to one another.

Just want Hulu by itself? You can get it for $0.99 per month for a year so long as you sign up before November 28.

This isn't the only decent offer out there right now; you can get a live overview of the best Black Friday deals for gamers here. As for an upgrade so that you can watch Disney Plus or Hulu at its best, don't miss these Black Friday TV deals.