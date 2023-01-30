This new PS5 ad sure looks like Uncharted, but who the heck is that?

Sony has released new promotional footage for the PS5, which could be teasing another entry in the Uncharted series.

The video, titled "Live from PS5", features many famous faces from the PlayStation universe. We see Spider-Man web-swing above the city streets, Aloy adventuring in ancient lands, and Kratos enjoying a sleigh ride in the snow. All the games on show will be instantly familiar to PlayStation fans; all that is, except for one who appears to be from an unannounced project.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), 43 seconds into the trailer, we see footage of a woman holding a torch while exploring a cave. Keep your eyes peeled at the 47-second mark, and you'll also see footage of her blowing the dust off an artifact.

The below contains spoilers for Uncharted 4, so if you've not yet joined Nathan Drake on his latest adventure, look away now.

So who the heck is she? Well, given the events of the end of Uncharted 4, it's possible that this mysterious woman is none other than Drake's daughter Cassie, who may have decided to follow in her father's footsteps. Alternatively, the series' next entry could be set to feature an entirely new protagonist. The trailer also shows clips of third-party titles, including Final Fantasy 16, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the footage is teasing the next Tomb Raider. That being said, it gives off more of an Uncharted vibe to us.

This comes just days after Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann confirmed that the studio was "done" with the Uncharted series and "moving on" to other things. So if this is indeed Uncharted 5, it's the first time a studio other than Naughty Dog will be at the helm of a main entry. As for who it could be, Sony's Bend Studio is a strong contender to carry the series forward, given that it developed Uncharted: Golden Compass for PS Vita.

