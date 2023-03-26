This new Final Fantasy 16 teaser shows us just how gorgeous the world of Valisthea really is

Square Enix has dropped another Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) teaser, and this one gives us a tantalizing peek at the stunning locations we'll get to visit when we march across the world of Valisthea.

The new video – which dropped over the weekend following a PAX East panel presentation – puts Valisthea front and center, revealing the world's stunning habitats and varied climates, including gorgeous lagoons, striking waterfalls, craggy mountaintops, decaying castles, medieval towns, and what can only be described as an underground lava lake.

Check out the full two-minute teaser in the tweet embedded below:

Introducing a closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/ezqxe35Co1March 25, 2023 See more

Sadly, the team could only squeeze so much into a two-minute teaser, but the video should be quite a treat for Final Fantasy 16 fans desperate to know more about what lies in store when the game finally comes to PS5 in June 2023.

Final Fantasy 16's devs want players to fail quick-time events (opens in new tab) and not stress about them.

Final Fantasy 16 director Hiroshi Takai recently revealed that the dev team put QTEs in Final Fantasy 16's cutscenes so they wouldn't be too "static" for the player, making them sit around and ultimately do nothing while a cutscene plays out. And even though the QTEs have been "designed to have players make mistakes", Takai wants QTEs to feel like part of the battle.

"So when Clive is going in for a punch, we wanted to use the button that you use to attack," Takai explains, pointing to the same button for dodging in QTEs being the button the player would use to dodge while in real-time combat.

"What we want kind of is when players get good enough to the point where they're good enough at the rest of the battle to worry about what goes on in the QTEs, to maybe try failing it once," Takai said. "Because again, there are two different branches off whether you succeed or fail. And sometimes the failures can be just as interesting as the successes."

And did you see that another brief Final Fantasy 16 clip revealed that the game features tight spaces to squeeze through (opens in new tab), reigniting one of the most exhausting debates in gaming?