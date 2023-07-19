This might be the best Mario Kart 8 performance you'll ever see

We've witnessed what could be the greatest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe performance in history.

Last year in December, a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update let players customize items, meaning they could, in theory, make every single item in a race blue shells and triple mushrooms. That's exactly what the streamer below has done, but they've emerged from the chaos an absolute god at racing.

What they've done is successfully maintained pole position by utilizing the near-infinite supply of triple mushrooms to evade the swarm of blue shells coming after them. They've managed to evade a grand total of seven blue shells in around 40 seconds by speeding through the blasts with precision and accuracy. It's no wonder this challenge is dubbed 'Test Your Might.'

Lewis Hamilton, eat your heart out. The entire premise for this challenge is absolutely bananas, and if you even mistime the activation of just one of the mushrooms, you're basically done for in a race when everyone's going at a blistering pace like this.

In case you missed it already, the second-to-last Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC pack is out right now, and it just went live last week. Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler are now in the racing game as brand new contestants, and the new courses are Koopa Cape, Los Angeles Laps, Moonview Highway, Athens Dash, Daisy Cruiser, Sunset Wilds, Vancouver Velocity, and finally the brand new course Squeaky Clean Sprint.

