The second to last Mario Kart 8 Deluxe course booster pass launches next week

The second to last wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is set to release in less than a week's time - adding eight courses and three new characters.

Nintendo has officially announced what courses will be added to Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass as well as when we'll get to play them. Not only will we be getting several fresh courses to race around, but we'll also be getting three new racers in the form of Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler - we're not even sure how he managed to fit into a kart if we're being honest.

As you can see from the trailer below, on July 12 we'll be able to race around several familiar courses as well as some brand-new ones, including Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii), Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour), Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii), Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour), Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash), Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit), Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour), and the brand new course Squeaky Clean Sprint.

It feels like Nintendo has been gifting us these bonus courses for a while now, which sadly means that they're almost all out. As this is wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, we've only got one more wave left to look forward to.

There's no release date for Wave 6 just yet, but following the pattern of the last five booster courses, it's probably fair to say that we should expect the final set of courses before the end of the year. Then we can go back to hoping for a Mario Kart 9 announcement during every future Nintendo Direct.