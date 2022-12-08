Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update lets players customize items, and it’s already chaos

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's latest update lets players set their own customized races, and it's already utter chaos.

Yesterday on December 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe received Wave 3 of its Booster Course Pass expansion. Contained within the regular drop of new courses was the ability for players to set customized items for each race, and so, as you can probably no doubt imagine, chaos has already unfolded. Enjoy the example below.

you may not like it but this is what a peak mario kart match looks like #MK8D #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yYPPnEDQi0December 7, 2022 See more

Yes, you can really set races in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe where every single item is a Blue Shell. To make the above clip somehow worse, the course on which the player is demonstrating the chaos is Baby Park, undoubtedly one of the single worst courses in Mario Kart history.

Players can now customize items however they want in their private races. This means you could well play a race where every single item is a Triple Banana, for example, or really bring the hammer down on everyone and make every pickup a Bullet Bill. We're not sure about you, but we have a feeling this update can only go badly.

Elsewhere among the new features added in Wave 3 of the Booster Course pass was Wii Maple Treeway and Merry Mountain. Maple Treeway was an absolute banger of a track back in the days of Mario Kart Wii, and Merry Mountain is here just in time for the Holiday season, in what should be the final update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this year.

Don't forget, there's still three more waves to come in the Booster Course expansion yet. A grand total of 48 new tracks will be available for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be available for the racing game by the time everything is said and done with the expansion.

