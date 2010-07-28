This Means War for Tom Hardy

Share

After his scene-snaffling antics in Inception , Tom Hardy’s only gone and pinched the starring role in action-movie-cum-rom-com This Means War . And from under the nose of Sam Worthington no less…



Well, sort of. According to Vulture , Worthington was offered the role but was never officially confirmed, despite being long attached to the project by the press. In any case, it’s Hardy’s gig now, as the Bronson star takes another step towards a spot on the A-list.



Hardy will play one of a pair of best mates ( Star Trek ’s Chris Pine) who both fall for the same woman. You might think they could work things out amicably, but when the woman in question looks like Reese Witherspoon and the best friends are both spies, the stakes are considerably higher. Cue all manner of Black-Ops sabotage as the pair go to war with each other.



Despite some initial misgivings over this one (McG at the helm, a script that’s been kicking around Hollywood for the better part of a decade), Inception showed that Hardy’s got charm to spare, and should be able to wring a fair few gags out of a promising premise.



Let’s just hope this is an action rom-com in the slick, light-hearted vein of Mr. & Mrs. Smith , rather than the ham-fisted clunking of The Bounty Hunter …



A good move for Hardy? Or could McG bring his meteoric rise crashing back to earth?