This Last of Us FPS mod continues to look incredible and even more brutal than the original game

The mod turning The Last of Us Part 1 into an FPS game is still in development, and it's continuing to look equal parts incredible and brutal in a lengthy new video demonstration.

The mod, created by YouTuber Voyagers Revenge, is not yet available for download, but we're getting the next best thing with highlights of some of the game's biggest action setpieces, including the Pittsburgh ambush. While the mod's clearly not finished - there's no animation for throwing objects, as one example of something missing - the action already looks incredibly natural in first-person.

The wildest part is how much more brutal everything looks through Joel's eyes. The Last of Us was always violent, but that violence is even more disturbing with the camera pushed in close so you can really see what happens. I don't know if I'd be able to play the whole game this way with all that in-your-face gore, but it's certainly a fascinating new perspective on the action.

Voyagers Revenge is a channel largely focused on recording cinematic, choreographed video game action sequences, and this first-person mod seems to mostly be focused on facilitating that. But the creator seems open to eventually releasing the mod in the future. In a comment on the video, Voyagers Revenge says the mod is "unstable, on an older build of the game, and crashing the game multiple times. But I'll pull some strings soon, stay tuned! The mod community for the game is going to wake up."

