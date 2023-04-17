This mod turns The Last of Us into an FPS, and it looks absolutely brutal

You'll be able to see The Last of Us Part 1 through Joel's eyes and experience the nightmare up close and personal once this First Person Mode mod is finished.

"This PC mod is currently a work in progress," says creator Voyager's Revenge in their cinematic gameplay preview posted on YouTube (opens in new tab), but you can keep an eye on its progress via their Patreon (opens in new tab) page – and it already looks impressive.

The Last of Us Part 1's PC launch was mired in performance issues, but that hasn't stopped dedicated community modders from making the game their own. This particular mod swaps out the third-person perspective to put us in Joel's stressful shoes, and bolstered by a custom difficulty setting, you can even play it in Brutal Combat Mode to up the ante.

From the nearly 10-minute long gameplay showcase above, we can see how the mod totally reframes our perspective on the action. Not only can you batter your foes with melee weapons, but blasting the infected to bits with a shotgun looks especially satisfying in FPS mode. The cutscenes haven't been given the first person treatment, but the combat makes good on the promising first-person photo mode shots we've already seen.

The showcase also demonstrates Joel's revolver trick shots, melee take-downs, and some gnarly assault rifle headshots. There's no sign of a crosshair; going the "free aim" approach, it seems it's just a case of lining up the tip of your weapon on-screen with the enemy in front of you to ensure your shots land.

Like all PC mods, it won't be available for download if you're one of the lucky ones who got to play The Last of Us Part 1on PS4 or PS5. Still, it's something to keep an eye on if you're already looking to give the game a little facelift.

Check out some of the best action games you can play right now.