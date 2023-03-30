Here's how The Last of Us would look as an FPS, all thanks to photo mode

The Last of Us has some beautiful moments, and with a bit of tinkering you can even turn the third-person game into an FPS in just a few button taps.

Twitter user Ceraphyte shared some shots taken with The Last of Us Part 1 's detailed photo mode in a series of tweets (opens in new tab), showing how photo mode can be used to capture devastating moments in the game from a whole new perspective.

The Last of Us if it was an FPS (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/n8qKG6M0k3March 29, 2023 See more

Not only does photo mode help us to catch smaller details that we might have missed before, including Joel's pill bottle and the revelation of his age, but it allows you to edit the camera angle, lighting, and depth as well. While these tools serve to make the overall image look prettier, it can certainly amp up the emotionality factor in the process.

By positioning the camera just so, you can even stare into the loving eyes of your beautiful little girl, Sarah, in the precious hours before one of the arguably saddest video game moments in history. From holding blood-spattered Ellie's face in your hands to staring down the barrel of a gun, photo mode gives us a glimpse of what an FPS version of the game would look like. Hey, Resident Evil Village did it in the opposite direction when the Winters Expansion gave us the option to play in third-person , so we can always dream that Naughty Dog might follow suit.

The Last of Us Part 1 saw immense success after its PS5 remaster, and with September 2022's patch 1.02 we finally got to grips with the game's stunning photo mode. However, plagued with bugs and game-crashing shading errors, the PC port has been blasted on Steam . Hopefully the recent hotfix implemented by Naughty Dog should smooth out those edges, and allow PC players to get in on the photogenic action themselves.

