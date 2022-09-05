The Last of Us Part 1 players use photo mode to uncover tonnes of details and changes

The Last of Us Part 1 players are discovering heaps of new details and changes thanks to the technical capabilities of the remake.

For example, there's the detail just below. As revealed through an in-game model of Joel in the Boston section of The Last of Us Part 1, the protagonist is 52 years old at the time of the game, meaning he's 32 when the apocalyptic events of the prologue began, and 56 by the time of The Last of Us Part 2.

Additionally, a player has used the in-game photo mode to dig into the scenery at the very beginning of The Last of Us Part 1. Joel has always had pill bottles in both the original game and the remake, but now that the remake has incredibly detailed assets and character models, we can see that Joel is actually taking anti-anxiety medication at the beginning of The Last of Us.

did anyone else notice the anti-anxiety meds on joel's side table pic.twitter.com/liPYfZsQrhSeptember 2, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, players are also cataloguing changes that The Last of Us Part 1 makes compared to the original 2013 game by Naughty Dog. It turns out that Tess is a little more hostile and aggressive with Ellie in the remake, when the former and Joel discover that Ellie is actually infected, partway through the game's opening hours.

Finally, we can glean plenty of new details through the new in-game models that Naughty Dog has packed into the remake. There's the example of the lovely model just below, which sees Joel and Ellie sitting back and laughing around a campfire on their journey through America. It's hard to remember if we've ever seen Joel look so happy.

The Last of Us Part 1 is out on PS5, and it'll be arriving on PC at some unknown point soon. In our full The Last of Us Part 1 review, we awarded Naughty Dog's remake four out of five stars, praising it as a "remake of exceptional craftsmanship and creative restraint."

