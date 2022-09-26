This is the last week that you can play Overwatch before it's gone forever

By Hope Bellingham
published

Overwatch 2 will replace the original game next week

Overwatch final menu screen
This is your warning Overwatch players, you've only got a few more days to play the original game before it's gone for good and replaced with Overwatch 2. 

If you didn't know, Overwatch 2 is due to launch on October 4, 2022. However, with the joy of its launch comes sadness that we'll no longer be able to play the original Overwatch that has been part of our lives for the last six years. So, we suggest getting the most out of the first Overwatch game before October 2, 2022

You may have noticed that there's actually a two-day break in between the closure of Overwatch and the launch of Overwatch 2. It's not all bad though as you can use this lull to reflect fondly upon your time playing the game and mentally prepare yourself for when the sequel officially drops. 

To add even more salt to the wound, if you boot up Overwatch between now and the dreaded October 2 d-day, you'll find a new menu screen that features all 15 of the original cast of heroes, in a sort of solemn celebration standing in front of a white screen. It really does feel like the end of an era. 

As you can imagine, Overwatch fans have been sharing their sorrow online with many creating memes about the loss and others genuinely thanking the game for the fun it has brought them over the last six years. You can find our favorite reactions below. 

