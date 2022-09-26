This is the last week that you can play Overwatch before it's gone forever

This is your warning Overwatch players, you've only got a few more days to play the original game before it's gone for good and replaced with Overwatch 2.

If you didn't know, Overwatch 2 is due to launch on October 4, 2022. However, with the joy of its launch comes sadness that we'll no longer be able to play the original Overwatch that has been part of our lives for the last six years. So, we suggest getting the most out of the first Overwatch game before October 2, 2022.

You may have noticed that there's actually a two-day break in between the closure of Overwatch and the launch of Overwatch 2. It's not all bad though as you can use this lull to reflect fondly upon your time playing the game and mentally prepare yourself for when the sequel officially drops.

To add even more salt to the wound, if you boot up Overwatch between now and the dreaded October 2 d-day, you'll find a new menu screen that features all 15 of the original cast of heroes, in a sort of solemn celebration standing in front of a white screen. It really does feel like the end of an era.

As you can imagine, Overwatch fans have been sharing their sorrow online with many creating memes about the loss and others genuinely thanking the game for the fun it has brought them over the last six years. You can find our favorite reactions below.

The Overwatch 2 release countdown has begun! D - 10 🗓️The main menu has been changed to the early heroes of Overwatch 1. This will probably be to commemorate the last Overwatch 1 look we'll see before #Overwatch2 release.Overwatch 1 will end service after 7 days. pic.twitter.com/J7TkK7S2ENSeptember 24, 2022 See more

7 days of Overwatch left 🫡 pic.twitter.com/T4hzu3Ste0September 25, 2022 See more

overwatch 1 ending is a very bittersweet feeling. i know overwatch 2 will be amazing but i’m still gonna miss it terriblySeptember 25, 2022 See more

Only 1 more week until Overwatch 2, and we say our final goodbye to OW1... pic.twitter.com/04KNnzohiCSeptember 25, 2022 See more