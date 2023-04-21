This is the best game trailer you'll see all week

Humanity's release date trailer is probably the best trailer you'll see this week - because it stars a Shiba Inu.

Yesterday on April 20 saw a brand new trailer for Humanity, the next game from Tetris Effect publisher Enhance. To announce the big release date for the new game of May 16, Humanity's big trailer opens with a Shiba Inu and stays right on that Shiba Inu for the majority of the trailer.

PS5®/PS4®『HUMANITY』が5月16日（火）発売決定！同日にPlayStation®Plus エクストラおよびプレミアムのゲームカタログに登場！ 全人類の運命は、一匹の柴犬（あなた）に託された……。詳しくはこちら⇒ https://t.co/1AUHf6HYHF#PSPlus pic.twitter.com/rv51oi4VDkApril 20, 2023 See more

I personally think more game trailer with big announcements should open on a shot of a Shiba Inu. It turns out there's actually a very good reason for this Shiba Inu appearing for the first half of the Humanity trailer - this good doggo is actually the protagonist of the new game.

We'll be stepping into the shoes (paws) of this Shiba Inu and leading countless human beings through platformer puzzle scenarios in Humanity. This poor Shiba Inu literally has the weight of the world on its shoulders, whether it wants that responsibility or not. I'm not sure how I feel about a Shiba Inu being in charge of my fate, personally.

The other big information besides the dog and release in this trailer was the news that Humanity will join the PS Plus games catalog on day one. So whether you're subscribed to the service on the Premium or Extra tiers, you'll immediately get access to the zany new platformer.

Humanity releases next month on May 16 for PS5, compatible with the new-gen PSVR 2 headset on day one.

