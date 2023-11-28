"Everybody is back" for the This is Spinal Tap sequel, confirms director Rob Reiner

Rock on! This is Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner has confirmed a sequel is on the way – and it's set to start filming in early 2024.

The filmmaker shared the news during an appearance on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast. "We're going to start shooting in the end of February and everybody is back," he added, before mentioning that the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks and "a few other surprises" are set to have cameos in the follow-up.

Starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, This is Spinal Tap was released in 1984 and revolves around the members of a fictional heavy metal band. Reiner appeared in the movie, too, as documentarian Marty DiBergi, who chronicles the lives of the group during the American leg of one of their tours. Billy Crystal, Fred Willard, and Fran Drescher also featured.

"The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?" Reiner previously told Deadline back in May 2022, which seems to be in keeping with the current production timeline.

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah.' It wasn't until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it to do it," he added. "You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story."

While we wait for more news on This is Spinal Tap 2, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.