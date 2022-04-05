This is one of the best RTX 3050 gaming laptop deals we've seen so far

Gaming laptop deals rarely offer the latest generation of RTX graphics cards for under $700, but it's a price point we've been seeing more and more over the last few weeks. Nevertheless, this $300 discount on the Gigabyte G5 (now $699, was $999 at Amazon) is offering up one of the best value gaming laptop deals we've seen yet.

That's because there's 16GB RAM packed away under the hood, which is unheard of in machines this cheap. We often see that kind of memory reserved for prices reaching $900, even in cheaper RTX 3050 laptops. You're also picking up an i5-11400H processor and a 512GB SSD to keep everything ticking along smoothly and adding to that excellent value for money.

The best gaming laptops pair high-end components with low price points, but this is value is unlike anything we've seen before. So, if you're after a more entry-level machine but don't want to skimp on that RAM, we'd recommend jumping into this offer as soon as possible.

If you're hunting for gaming laptop deals with a little more GPU power, though, we'd also point you in the direction of this $300 discount on the RTX 3060 MSI GF65. We'd hurry though, this $799 price point (was $1,099.99) is often swept off the shelves, so we don't know how long this offer will hold out.

You'll find both of these discounts just below, with plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best cheap gaming laptop deals

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals on some of our top picks just below. For more inspiration, we're also rounding up all the best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops as well.

We're also rounding up plenty more RTX 3060 laptop deals and RTX 3070 laptop deals. For a bigger jump in price, though, we'd recommend checking out the latest RTX 3080 laptop deals as well.