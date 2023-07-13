This incredible Starfield shipbuilder gets Bethesda's seal of approval

A creative Starfield fan used Blender to build an absolutely beautiful ship inspired by Bethesda's upcoming release, and it's so good it earned the studio's own seal of approval.

Reddit user Its_all_pixels recently shared their Starfield-inspired render to much fanfare, but they probably weren't expecting the official Starfield Twitter account to gush about the creation a little over a week later.

"Its_all_pixels couldn't wait to get into Starfield's shipbuilder and already started building a Starfield-inspired ship in Blender!" reads a tweet from Bethesda.

u/Its_all_pixels couldn't wait to get into #Starfield's shipbuilder and already started building a Starfield-inspired ship in Blender!https://t.co/sNChZyzk3C pic.twitter.com/yeApYujMM4July 12, 2023 See more

Not only did the artist get a shoutout from Bethesda, but they also revealed that the studio reached out to them personally to presumably talk about the render, which they said was "an honor."

Starfield ship customization is one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the game. You'll be able to customize both the form and function of your ship with a bunch of different colors and modular parts, and you can continue modifying your vessel to your heart's content by visiting the ship technician at any spaceport. There you can buy, sell, and modify your ships at will.

Each ship part has its own cost, health, and mass rating, and some are locked behind certain player skill unlocks, so the more you play the more options you'll have to kit out your spacefaring vehicle. And yet, even with all of these options, one can only hope the shipbuilder is extensive enough to make something as pretty as what Its_all_pixels made.

Ship customization is just one of many reasons Starfield is one of the most hyped new games of 2023.