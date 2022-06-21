This hot-swappable gaming keyboard is less than $50

Gaming keyboards are seldom cheap, especially if you're after one with swappable switches. While the best gaming keyboards can often run you into three-figure territory, anyone on the hunt for a budget model should take a look at the Royal Kludge RK61 at Amazon. For under $50 ($49.99) (opens in new tab) you're getting a 60% mechanical gaming keyboard with fully hot-swappable switch beds, RGB support, macro programming, and anti-ghosting. Over in the UK, you'll find this model available for £46.99 (opens in new tab) with an £8 voucher (was £54.99).

That's perfect if you're looking for a solid base onto which you can run your own keycaps and switches. The RK61 supports both 3-pin and 5-pin switches and comes with stock red linears installed under the hood. Considering hot-swappable keyboards seldom pack gaming features into such a low price point (the best models can reach well over $200), you're getting great value for money here.

The only drawback is that wired connectivity. If you're looking for a wireless model, we'd recommend the Redragon K530 Draconic Bluetooth model at $56.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab).

You don't need to break the bank to pick up a solid hot-swappable gaming keyboard these days. If you're looking to break into the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards, but have raised an eyebrow at the extortionate prices some cases carry, this is an excellent starting place.

Today's best hot-swappable gaming keyboard deals

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming keyboard deals on hot-swappable models just below, with all the latest prices on our favorite decks updated every half an hour.

We're also rounding up plenty more of the best wireless gaming keyboards and all the best gaming mouse options on the market right now. For more discounts, though, be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming Prime Day gaming deals.