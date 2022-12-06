This fan creation lets you see God of War Ragnarok through Mimir's eyes

Witness the events of God of War Ragnarok through Mimir's eyes in this brilliant fan creation.

God of War Ragnarok sees the return of Kratos' decapitated head companion Mimir and quite frankly, the game wouldn't be the same without his cheery persona and witty humour. Being the Smartest Man Alive, he's also a helpful guy to have around when you're in need of knowledge. But while you're slicing through hordes of enemies or simply wandering around Ragnarok's stunning environments, have you ever thought about what life must be like for poor old Mimir?

In a YouTube video, which you can check out below, user sdk (opens in new tab) shows Kratos' latest adventure through Mimir's eyes. To be clear, we don't witness the story from his side; it's literally what he sees as he dangles from our gruff hero's belt loop.

As the footage shows, battles aren't much fun for Mimir. As Kratos swings his fists and lands blows on an enemy, his talkative companion is flung from side to side so violently he'd likely toss his cookies if he had a stomach.

Things aren't much better outside of combat; while Kratos and Freya stop to soak in the beautiful surroundings, Mimir, who's stuck facing the other way, can only see a plank of wood and some shrubs. Then there's the bear scene which one viewer points out is "made even funnier by the fact that he wasn't even there at that time".

"He's probably having the time of his life," says one user, adding rather unconvincingly, "So it's probably fine. It's fine." Of course, when Kratos met him in 2018's God of War he was imprisoned in a tree for all eternity. Is his new existence better? Probably, but the view certainly isn't.

Sadly, Mimir can't appreciate the God of War Ragnarok's impressive scenery, but you can, and now even more so thanks to update 3.00, which adds photo mode alongside plenty of gameplay and technical fixes.

