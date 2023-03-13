This Diablo-like is blowing up on Steam, and all it had to do was add multiplayer

Last Epoch, a Diablo-esque action-RPG is exploding on Steam thanks to the addition of multiplayer.

Last Epoch has been around for some time. The hack and slash by developer Eleventh Hour Games launched in Steam Early Access all the way back in 2019, and in preparation for the full release, the team is, as you might expect, hard at work adding more content and features to the game. The latest update adds online multiplayer, and since its rollout, the game has gotten a heck of a lot more popular.

According to Steam DB (opens in new tab), the action-RPG has over 26,000 people playing right now, and yesterday this reached an all-time high of 40,591 concurrent players. To put this into perspective, prior to the update's release last Thursday, March 9, the game's player count regularly didn't even reach 1,000. Given that Last Epoch centres around exploring dungeons and hunting for loot, being able to jump into the game with others is a mighty enticing prospect, but we're guessing that even Eleventh Hour Games weren't anticipating a player surge on such a massive scale.

For those curious as to what it's all about, according to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), "Last Epoch combines time travel, exciting dungeon crawling, engrossing character customization and endless replayability to create an Action RPG for veterans and newcomers alike. Travel through the world of Eterra's past and face dark empires, wrathful gods and untouched wilds – to find a way to save time itself from The Void."

Those who have already tried Last Epoch have been impressed with what they've played. Currently, its recent reviews on Steam are "mostly positive" and it's got a "very positive" rating overall. "Like the lovechild of Diablo and Path of Exile that has the best features of both, Last Epoch is everything I'm looking for in an ARPG," says one reviewer on Steam. Another writes, "As someone who played thousands of hours of ARPGs and tried pretty much each one that's released for the last 20 years, I think this is already one of the best ARPGs on the market."

