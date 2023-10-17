This cozy house-building sim will finally let me build my tiny dream home from over 100 different blocks

Cozy house-building sim Summerhouse will let you design the tiny house of your dreams brick by brick, or should I say grid by grid.

Summerhouse is an upcoming city-builder that's on a much smaller scale. The chill simulation game lets you design the outside of several tiny homes and other buildings. Developer Friedemann has shared several clips of the indie in action and it's got me so excited to build my own little houses when the game eventually releases, seemingly next year.

As you can see from the clip below, Summerhouse players have control over every aspect of the house's exterior, like the architecture, the furnishings, and even the nature surrounding it.

More sped-up gameplay from SUMMERHOUSE, my upcoming tiny house builder game. Gonna build more house elements soon, what style of house do you most associate with summery feelings? Wishlist here 💙🌻https://t.co/7qa0YeqKjZ #indiedev #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/I286AINzxgOctober 16, 2023 See more

According to Summerhouse's Steam page, players will build up their houses using 100+ modular building blocks in a grid system to create quaint little neighborhoods. As the developer reveals: "The point of this game is for you to have fun and enjoy being creative. You can’t win or lose it and you can’t be bad at it."

Unfortunately (for me) Summerhouse is still "very much in development," meaning we won't be able to play it for a little while yet. It is currently targeting a 2024 release date, so hopefully we won't have to wait long to create our own adorable little neighborhoods. If you want to stay up to date with this project, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam and follow the developer on Twitter .

This is just one of the upcoming home designing/renovating games I've got on my radar. Along with Summerhouse, I'm also eyeing the equally cozy room decorating game Momento , organization sim Camper Van: Make it Home , and one of my most anticipated games of the year in House Flipper 2 .