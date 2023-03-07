Upcoming organization sim Camper Van: Make it Home takes indie gem Unpacking on the road

If you enjoyed organization sim Unpacking and just so happen to like camper vans, we have the perfect game for you.

Just like in the 2021 indie hit Unpacking , in Camper Van: Make it Home players are tasked with turning a camper van into a home by organizing all of the main character's belongings and making the whole place feel much cozier. As you can see from the teaser trailer below, players will need to get creative to make use of the small space they have available to them.

Rather than just unpacking your own home, it looks as though players will also be given some freedom with the van's design. In one scene in the trailer, we're shown just some of the ways we can decorate the outside space around our camper van in both warm and cold seasons.

It looks like there's also a story to uncover in the game as well as a scrapbooking element where players will gather things like photos, postcards, notes, and local foliage and compile them into a diary to remember each step of the way. You won't have to do this alone either, as right at the end of the trailer we got a glimpse of a bandana-wearing corgi that looks like it will join your adventures on the road - so cute!

The Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) for Camper Van: Make it Home is set to go live on April 5, so if you want to keep track of its progress, we suggest signing up for notifications when the project goes live. You can also show your support by following the game's Andalusian developer, Malapata Studio, on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Camper Van: Make it Home is scheduled to release in 2024 on PC (via Steam) as well as on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

