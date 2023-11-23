This controller just shot to the top of Amazon's sales ranks - and it's not even a Black Friday deal

A Genshin Impact edition 8BitDo Ultimate wireless controller has just shot to the top of Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart, beating out plenty of actual Black Friday deals in the process. The gamepad is up for pre-order right now, launching on December 18, but fans of the game have been going mad for the unique blue and white colorway and matching charging dock.

The controller itself is available for $59.99 right now - and is compatible with PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Apple devices. It's designed as a mobile controller for serious players, with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, two extra back paddles, and three profiles to switch between on the fly. That's an impressive set of specs for $59.99, and Genshin Impact fans are going to be particularly pleased with their new set of buttons here.

You can pre-order this special edition controller for $59.99 at Amazon right now, ahead of the December 18 release date. While it may be Black Friday season, fans are being tempted away from discounts by that unique colorway. Buy it if: ✅ You're a serious mobile player

✅ You play Genshin Impact

✅ You don't want to worry about charging Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after a controller for Xbox

This Genshin Impact 8BitDo controller has jumped all the way up to the top spot on the video game category of Amazon's Movers and Shakers list today, after previously holding no rank at all. It's certainly a popular option, even with all of this week's Black Friday gaming deals to contend with. It's 8BitDo's first Genshin Impact controller and a special edition of the Ultimate gamepad which launched on October 28. This special edition launched for pre-order yesterday but has quickly garnered fan's attention.

