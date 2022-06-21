This budget Asus laptop is just $150 - until midnight tonight

Anyone on the hunt for super cheap laptop deals today should head straight over to Best Buy. This 14-inch Asus laptop is available for just $149.99 (was $349.99) (opens in new tab) right now, as part of the retailer's Deals of the Day. That's a double-edged sword - you're getting an entry-level laptop for an excellent price, but you've only got today to secure it. This offer will expire at midnight, so you'll have to act fast for the full $200 discount.

We rarely see laptop deals dropping their prices this cheap outside of larger sales events. With Prime Day laptop deals firmly on the horizon, though, we're already seeing retailers offering larger and larger discounts on budget machines. Still, other stores can't quite keep up with this particular offer. Dell's cheapest laptop still sits at $249.99 (opens in new tab), for example, and holds a weaker processor.

By contrast, there are some surprisingly strong specs inside this Asus machine. You're picking up an Intel N4500 CPU with the expected 4GB RAM, but you're also grabbing 128GB of storage. That's pretty impressive considering we generally only see 64GB at this sub-$200 price point.

You'll find more information about this offer just below, and plenty more cheap laptop deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're after a budget everyday laptop for browsing the web, streaming, and catching up on email, look no further than this $200 discount on the 14-inch Asus. You're getting an Intel N4500 processor under the hood, with 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage - great specs for this bargain price point.



More of today's best cheap laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - It's a smaller saving, but you're still picking up this 14-inch HP for well under $200 in Best Buy's latest laptop deals. If the above offer is still available we'd recommend opting for Acer, as this model only has 64GB of storage, but it's still an excellent second option at a price we rarely see outside of major sales events.



(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | $499 $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - If you're after something a little more flexible, Best Buy can also save you $250 on this Acer Chromebook Spin 514. That means you're getting a 2-in-1 convertible laptop for just under $250 - and considering there's a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood that's a solid offer. You are, however, still picking up an entry-level 4GB RAM / 64GB memory and storage configuration.



(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop | $429.99 $309.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This HP laptop offers a spec that sits just at the top of the entry-level band; with 8GB RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD (rather than the slower eMMC storage offered in cheaper models). You're saving $120 here and picking up a machine that will be able to handle far more multi-tasking and demanding programs for a great price.



For something a little better suited to your Steam library, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops and the latest cheap gaming laptop deals available right now. Or, if you're after something to stick on a gaming desk, check out the best gaming PCs.