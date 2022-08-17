This Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night demake gives us serious old-school Castlevania vibes

The beautiful Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is seen as something of a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series. Miriam's adventure provides the side-scrolling Metroidvania action that some fans of Konami's dark fantasy series sorely missed when it radically changed direction and switched to 3D environments for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and its sequel Lords of Shadow 2.

As spotted by Nintendo Life (opens in new tab), Bloodstained is the latest title to be given the demake treatment, making it look all the more like the classic Castlevania games that inspired it.

Game Boy Demakes (opens in new tab) shared their impressive creation on Twitter. One of the images shows what Bloodstained's menu would look like if it were made for Nintendo's classic handheld, and another shows a little Miriam sprite kicking some demon butt. Elsewhere we see the game's save rooms as well as the map of the Dian Cecht Cathedral. The simple black and white aesthetics give it a particular resemblance to Castlevania The Adventure, which was released on Game Boy all the way back in 1989. Sadly, it's only a mockup, so we can't actually play through this delightful demake, but it's nonetheless a lovely feast for the peepers.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for Gameboy!| #pixelart | #ドット絵 | #Gameboy pic.twitter.com/HrFhYnlekVAugust 15, 2022 See more

It's been a few years since Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was released, and while we've been treated to DLC and an 8-bit spin-off in the form of Curse of the Moon, we've yet to sink our teeth into a fully-fledged sequel. Happily, one is on the way. Back in June last year, the official Bloodstained social media channels confirmed that a follow-up is happening and that it's "in very early planning stages".

