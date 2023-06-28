This adorable indie feels like Animal Crossing meets Paper Mario, so no wonder it's 600% funded on Kickstarter

This upcoming indie has Animal Crossing and Paper Mario vibes, so I'm not surprised at all that it smashed its Kickstarter goal in just a couple of hours.

A Tiny Sticker Tale is an upcoming miniature adventure game that requires players to use the power of stickers. The project is being developed by Ogre Pixel - who you may remember as the developer of the Legend of Zelda/Stardew Valley-like Lonesome Village - and is still up on Kickstarter at the time of writing.

Despite only going live on the platform earlier this month, A Tiny Sticker Tale has already managed to not only hit its funding target, but also plenty of stretch goals - with the main bulk of it raised less than two hours after the Kickstarter campaign launched. It's currently 600% funded, to boot, and it's not hard to see why so many people are excited about this one. With its super cute donkey protagonist and creative sticker concept, I'm already so sold on A Tiny Sticker Tale.

As the little donkey Flynn, players will journey across Figori Island completing quests, helping friends, and solving puzzles with a magical sticker album. As you can see from the trailer above, players will have to be smart about the kind of stickers they collect and where they use them to change the environment around them.

Ogre Pixel says it's designed the game to be a "wholesome bite-sized adventure," so don't expect to be playing this one for hours on end. That being said, the developer has promised "great additional content to the main story" and "a lot of replayability."

A Tiny Sticker Tale is still available to back on Kickstarter until July 7, 2023, as well as wishlist on Steam . We don't have a release date yet for this one yet but its developer is aiming to have it launch on PC and Nintendo Switch one day soon - with other consoles hopefully getting it in the future too.