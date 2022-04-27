Lonesome Village is mix of Stardew Valley and The Legend of Zelda that's coming to Nintendo Switch

Upcoming indie game Lonesome Village gives us Stardew Valley and The Legend of Zelda vibes and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC soon.

Lonesome Village sees players solve puzzles, tend to their gardens, and explore dungeons as a cute coyote named Wes. The cosy aspects of the game remind us of the likes of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the fantasy, puzzle elements look just like Moonlighter or a Legend of Zelda game.

According to the game’s Steam page , there will be tonnes of things for players to experience in Lonesome Village including fishing, hanging out with adorable animal friends, making your way through a mysterious dungeon, uncovering the origins of the town, and much more. If this wasn’t enough to convince you, take a look at the game’s charming visuals in the trailer below.

If you get the feeling that you might have heard of Lonesome Village before, chances are you saw its Kickstarter campaign where it gained 100% of its target in just 24 hours. We don’t have a release date for this game just yet, we just know that it’s "coming soon".

If you’re already excited for Lonesome Village, the game does have a playable demo via Steam, where you can also show your interest by adding it to your wishlist. You can also keep up to date with all the latest on the game via the developer’s official Twitter account .