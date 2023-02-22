This adorable 11-year-old Pokemon champion is winning competitions all over the world

By Hope Bellingham
published

Kiara Nguyen recently won the 2023 Pokemon Oceania International Championships

Pokemon Journeys Chloe's Eevee
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

This adorable 11-year-old is well on her way to becoming Pokemon World Champion one day, and it probably won't take very long.

Kiara Nguyen (aka Kiki_Kiaraz) from Melbourne, Australia recently won the 2023 Pokemon Oceania International Championships in the Juniors Division. Although an impressive feat on its own, this isn't the Pokemon trainer's first time winning a prize for their Pokemon-playing efforts. 

Shortly after winning the Oceania International Championships, which took place in Melbourne on February 17 - 19, Nguyen's Twitter account shared: "The happiest moment in my Pokemon journey is becoming Champion and winning the OCIC 2023," the tweet continues, "this last weekend has given me the most amazing experience to remember and I will forever cherish this moment! Thank you everyone who helped get me here!"

According to Nguyen's Twitter bio, the young star has not only managed to become a Pokemon VGC Junior World finalist in 2022 (coming in second place, might I add), but they've also managed to make it into the top four of the Europe International Championships in 2022, the top eight of the Oceania International Championships in 2020, and the top eight of the North American International Championships in 2019, not to mention being a three times regional winner. 

She even managed to appear on the official Play Pokemon Twitter account recently where The Pokemon Company shared a clip of the OCIC winner reuniting with her close friend on stage whilst clutching a large Eevee plush, and honestly, it's got me tearing up over just how sweet this whole thing is. We can't wait to see more of what Kiara accomplishes in the future.

