These RTX laptop deals from Razer are the real deal - save hundreds on the best in the game

Getting a Razer laptop deal is a sweet, sweet gaming tech purchase. And even though we are into another generation of gaming machines given the new releases from both Team Green and Team Red, a deal on the most recent generation is still worthy of your attention. And that's exactly what's on offer now: you can save up to $500 on Razer's 20-series range of Razer laptops. But that's not all - you can also save up to $75 on orders at the Razer Store if you spend a certain sum - see more on that below.

You'll get what you pay for with a Razer portable gaming machine, and that's one of the very best gaming laptops money can buy. The top-end of the gaming spectrum will always demand a weighty price of admission, but such large discounts cannot be ignored and definitely offer value: you're getting a sleek, well-built, powerful device from one of the best.

There's a bunch of laptops on sale, but a few stand out to us and have been highlighted below for your convenience, as well as more information on that saving that can be had at the Razer Store.

The laptops might not quite be the ones that are really in demand right now - the RTX 3080 laptop range, RTX 3060 laptop variants, or RTX 3070 laptop offerings - these, and any, that feature the 20-series of graphics card from Nvidia are still excellent. This is just an objective fact. What's more, you're getting other excellent components thrown into these builds to really double down on the quality: Intel 10th gen processors; 16GB of RAM, and all the laptops feature SSDs too.

The laptop deals end on June 26th, and you also get a FREE Hitman 3 Gaming Bundle worth $100 thrown in, while the Razer Store promo offer ends tomorrow, Friday, May 7. Have at it!

Razer laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Advance Edition | 15.6" 1080p 300Hz | RTX 2080 Super GPU | i7-10875H CPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,000 $2,499.99 at Razer

This is the standout deal, we think. The top, top 20-series GPU inside a slim and sleek Razer Blade 15 - combine that with the 300Hz 1080p panel, and you'll have some of the fastest, crispest gameplay you can get on a Full HD laptop. Very nice.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | 15.6" 4K OLED | RTX 2070 GPU | i7-10750H CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,300 $1,799.99 at Razer

This Mercury-coloured laptop is a beaut. And it packs a pretty punch too and is the lowest-priced laptop of the bunch. The RTX 2070 card powering things behind that glorious 4K OLED screen will provide you with some eye-watering good-looking games.

View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | 17.3" 1080p 300Hz | RTX 2080 Super GPU | i7-10875H CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $3,200 $2,899.99 at Razer

If you need to go big, then this Blade Pro deal is a good offering. It'll get you a machine with that lovely, large 17.3-inch screen but still offers a massive whack of gaming chops, not least with that 2080 Super GPU pushing out super smooth gameplay on the 1080p super-fast 300Hz screen.

View Deal

Razer Store savings

Save up to $75 on your Razer Store Order with this code

Use the code RSLIVEMAY at checkout and save $50 on a $250+ order, or save $75 when you spend more than $350. You can't use this code on Razer laptops, desktops, monitors, software, or the Iskur X, but if you've been looking for a good value way to top up on accessories or peripherals, then this is a prime opportunity to do it!

This offer ends on Friday, May 7!

If you prefer your gaming machines static, then check out our best gaming PC guide. Don't forget to browse the best gaming monitor contenders to team your new device with, too.