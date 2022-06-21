These PS5 SSD deals see the Kingston Renegade and Seagate FireCuda 530 at their lowest ever prices today

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering some of the most revered Gen 4 NVMe drives for the console at their historic lowest ever prices.

Particular attention should be given to the Kingston Renegade SSD which is down to just $144.99 (was $190) (opens in new tab) for a $45 saving. This listing is a full $5 cheaper than the previous lowest price, making this PS5 SSD deal the first time that the Kingston Renegade has sold below $150 that we've seen.

Also of note is the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB, our number one pick for the best PS5 SSD, which is also at its lowest-ever price of $179.99 (was $275) (opens in new tab) for $95 off the sticker price. While this is a rate we've seen before, it's still a price that has yet to be beaten, making the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB well worth the investment price under the $180 mark.

For those interested in more storage options for your Sony system, we're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives as well to give you as much overhead as you need.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB | $190 $144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - This is an exceptional price on one of the best PS5 SSDs that money can buy. This drive has never been quite as cheap before, beating the previous historic lowest rate by a full $5. The Kingston Fury Renegade frequently sells between the $160 and $170 mark, so you're saving a minimum of $15 here.



(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 1TB | $163 $148.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD Black SN850 remains one of the most perennially popular PS5 SSDs and now this model is available for a few cents short of the lowest recorded rate. This drive has endured a very turbulent price history, commonly retailing around $170 this year up until earlier this month.



(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB | $275 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $95 - Simply put, the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB is our number one pick for the best PS5 SSD and this model has never been cheaper than this. The previous cheapest rate hovered around the $200 mark, so you're getting an additional $20 off here.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

We're expecting big things from the Prime Day PS5 deals next month, where we're hoping some of the best PS5 accessories and best PS5 games will be discounted decently on the day.