These Prime Day laptop deals are perfect for back to school

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is even cheaper than usual right now. A great laptop for school as it's small and versatile, and with 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration this is a no-brainer.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.



(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $194.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We rarely find cheaper laptop deals offering 8GB RAM for under $200, but that's exactly what this Asus Chromebook is doing this week. You're also getting 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, and a full-sized 15.6-inch display up top.



(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $71 - If you're after a super cheap Windows laptop for everyday browsing, Amazon has already knocked just over $70 off the 14-inch HP. This is an entry-level spec, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, but you are getting 64GB of storage for a price usually reserved for 32GB.



(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is a record low price on the Asus Vivobook Go, shedding its $249.99 MSRP for the first time. This is a budget machine, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, but you're still getting a solid build quality and a full-sized display.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - This mid-range Acer Aspire 5 configuration has taken a decent $90 discount in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals, dropping down to $409.99. We hadn't seen this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model going below $460 before these offers.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop | $639.99 $539.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100- This is a brand new record low price on the 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, complete with 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor. That larger 17.3-inch display is a great snag, too.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $740 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $141 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 be listed for, coming in under the $600n mark for the first time. You're saving a further $40 over the previous historic lowest rate here, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop | $944.99 $744.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - With morethan $150 off the final price, you're getting this high-end HP Pavilion laptop for just $744.99 in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. There's a powerful i7-1165G7 processor leading the charge here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. A hell of a discount, and deal.



