These Hogwarts Legacy money hacks are great ideas if you have no soul

Earning money in Hogwarts Legacy can take awhile, but these YouTubers have made strides to turn one of the game's most questionable mechanics into a veritable money mill.

To bypass the repetitive system of selling off unwanted gear, especially if you still need to figure out how to open those Hogwarts Legacy eye chests , YouTube channel Arekkz Gaming (opens in new tab) has developed its own system. In a video you can see below, they demonstrate a strategy for catching wild Puffskeins in the Forbidden Forest to later sell at the Hogsmeade beasts shop, Brood & Peck.

Arekkz Gaming's strategy for unlimited Puffskeins (and thereby unlimited money) is to fast travel back to the Forbidden Forest floo flame after farming all available wild Puffskeins at the nearby Puffskein den, advancing the in-game clock via the map menu to prompt the creatures to respawn.

Capturing – or, as the game puts it, rescuing – wild creatures can be unlocked by playing through main missions, so you'll need the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement before you even think about finding a furry friend of your own. It just so happens that if you run out of space for them in your vivarium, Puffskeins go for 120 gold coins apiece.

While this is a clever farming hack, fellow YouTuber TagBackTV (opens in new tab) takes magical agriculture even further with their own infinite money strategy. For this hack, you will need to have completed main and side quests up to house elf Deek's mission, Foals of the Dead, where you learn how to breed creatures in your Vivarium. TagBackTV turns the eyebrow-raising mechanic of catching and breeding creatures into a lucrative financial opportunity, describing it as a passive income stream as you breed and later sell the creatures' offspring to Brood & Peck.

Somewhat heartless? Probably, but it does seem to work if you find cash flow a struggle in the mid to late-game stages. And think about it this way: the creatures you breed in captivity are at least safe from (other) poachers, right? This is certainly what you can tell yourself as you sell off Highwing's cute little babies for a measly profit, so it's just as well there's no morality system in place and no bad ending in Hogwarts Legacy to make you think twice about it.

