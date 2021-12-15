These Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals are up to $238 off today

The gaming laptop deals are in full force during the days of deals sale at Dell at the moment. You can currently save up to $238 on one of the best Alienware laptops, though these offers are unlikely to hang around long. Slow and steady doesn't win this particular race.

In terms of more affordable gaming laptop deals, you can pick up the Alienware m15 R6 with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside for only $1,254.99 (down from $1,394). While it's far from the cheapest RTX 3050 gaming laptop that money can buy, that premium is justified by the stellar build quality on offer here, especially considering the angular chassis design.

If you're after a more upmarket option, then the Alienware m15 R6 RTX 3070 is a tough act to follow for $2,155.99 (reduced from $2,394). You're getting an 11th generation i7 CPU with 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Again, it's not the most affordable RTX 3070 laptop, but for the specs involved, and the 360Hz display, it's still a competitive price considering its boutique status.

With that said, if you're more of the best gaming laptops at reduced prices, then we recommend checking out our cheap gaming laptop deals roundup. However, if you're in the market for a tower of power, then the cheap gaming PC deals are where it's at, especially if you're looking for mid-tier options before Christmas.

Today's best Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,394 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,394 $1,254.39 at Dell

Save $139.59 - While it isn't the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop on the market, this one benefits from the stellar build quality that the brand's known for, ensuring its longevity. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB RAM, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | $2,394 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | $2,394 $2,155.99 at Amazon

Save $238 - With over $200 knocked off the sticker price, it may still be on the pricier side but you're getting powerful and premium hardware built for today's gaming landscape. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen.

