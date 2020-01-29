There is an excellent Dell G7 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy for today only: save $400

We like to pick out cheap gaming laptop deals whenever they crop up in the wild, and today is one of those days. And this is a real humdinger, really. As an early caveat, the price tag might look high upon first inspection but the value is undeniable when you interrogate the specs. Plus, it's very important to note that this deals ends today at 11.59pm CT. So if you've been waiting for a January gaming laptop deal then this is one to go for: it's one of the best we've seen all month.

Anyway, this is a Dell G7 17.3-inch laptop - the full model number is G7790-7152GRY-PUS - that packs an i7-9750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combination, and an IPS screen, and it can be yours for just $1,149.99.

That's excellent value for a ray-tracing ready gaming laptop - particularly when you consider those other supporting components found within that make it a very attractive build. This will munch through all the most modern and demanding games at medium to high-ish settings so you can have confidence in it no matter what you prefer to play. And the fact that it's a larger, 17.3-inch machine extends the value even more.

Gaming laptops always come with a premium, so it is a saving game and a waiting game, preparing yourself to pounce on deals like this. And while you always have to be prepared to spend more than four figures, in all likelihood, to get something at least medium-high on the quality and performance spectrum, deals like this represent genuine bang-for-buck value. So, all the more reason to remind you that this is only for today and the deals ends at 11.59pm CT.

Yeah, the screen's refresh rate is only 60Hz which isn't ideal for faster games and twitchy shooters but it'll still serve you well, and the trade-off is getting the IPS panel which gives you better image quality and colors all over; an IPS panel is often reserved for those screen only considered the best gaming monitors too, so you know it'll look gorgeous.

If you want to see your other options for portable powerhouses, head on over to the best gaming laptops here. And if you prefer your machines to be static, then check out the best gaming PCs going.