Theatrythm Final Bar Line is Final Fantasy guitar hero and that's great

A brand new Theatrythm game themed around Final Fantasy and other Square Enix RPGs has been announced.

During the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Square Enix unveiled Theatrythm Final Bar Line, a brand new game featuring precisely 385 smash-hit songs. This is the first proper Theatrythm game in over eight years, since Theatrythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call was released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2014.

Band together and celebrate 35 years of FINAL FANTASY music in THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, a rhythm action game with 385 stirring songs, coming to #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 16, 2023! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/1MqQP2voffSeptember 13, 2022 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the Theatrythm games at large, they're basically Guitar Hero spliced into the music of Final Fantasy and other classic Square Enix games. If you've ever wanted to hit buttons very quickly while One Winged Angel blares out, this one's for you.

As you can see in the announcement tweet from Nintendo just above, the rhythm game will have a gargantuan 385 tracks at launch. Theatrythm's announcement trailer showed off songs from all across the Final Fantasy eras, including the original Fantasy Fantasy 7 and the modern Remake.

In fact, it's not even just Final Fantasy music that's included in the latest Theatrythm. It turns out tracks from modern Square Enix hits like NieR and Octopath Traveler will also be offered, as well as the remake of Live A Live, which only just launched earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch.

Theatrythm Final Bar Line will be out next year on February 16, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Square Enix also has a slate of DLC tracks planned for the new Theatrythm, just in case a whopping 385 tracks weren't enough for players to sink their teeth into.

