The X-Men and Fantastic Four join the party in an early look at Power Pack: Into the Storm

Marvel's kid super-team the Power Pack turns 40 years old in 2024, but original creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman are flashing back to the days of the team's youth in Power Pack: Into the Storm, a five part limited series set in the team's original heyday, when they were all just kids.

But it's not just the kid superheroes of the Power Pack who are along for the trip back down memory lane. We've got a first look at some new interior pages which bring in the Fantastic Four (fitting, since Franklin Richards was a Power Pack member), as the Power kids go on a summer vacation getaway.

And we've also got an early look at two covers for Power Pack: Into the Storm #3, a main cover by June Brigman and a variant by Todd Nauck, as well as the advance solicit, which brings in guest star Storm of the X-Men to help the Power Pack deal with a Brood invasion.

Here's a gallery of the pages from Power Pack: Into the Storm #1, along with the covers for #3:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"CELEBRATING FORTY YEARS OF POWER PACK! The Power Pack have been cornered by competing Snark and Brood agents, and their only hope for rescue is their old allies, the X-Men!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Power Pack: Into the Storm #3. "But can Storm reach the siblings before they lose something – or someone – dear to them?"

The X-Men and the Power Pack go all the way back to the Pack's roots in the early '80s, when they often wound up teaming up with adult heroes who would shepherd them through missions too dangerous for little kids to undertake alone.

Power Pack: Into the Storm #1 goes on sale January 24, followed by #2 in February, and #3 in March.

