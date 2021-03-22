The Witcher season 2 rounds out cast with Bridgerton and The Hobbit actors

The Witcher season 2 has filled out its cast – there are seven fresh faces arriving on The Continent, including Bridgerton and The Hobbit alumni.

Netflix has announced the latest wave of casting news, including some additions that are likely to pique the interest of game and book lovers alike.

Among the headline acts is Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), who will be playing Nenneke. In the books, Nenneke acts as mother, mentor, and carer to Geralt. With the monster slayer’s mommy issues raising their ugly head in The Witcher’s first season finale, expect Nenneke to have an important part to play alongside Henry Cavill.

Elsewhere, Cassie Claire will be playing Phillipa Eilhart, head of the Lodge of Sorceresses. Previous reports had already tied her to the role. Fans of The Witcher 3 will likely be enamoured with the character’s inclusion in the second season, especially given Geralt’s soft spot for the magic user.

Similarly, those who have spent time in CD Projekt Red’s world will be all-too-familiar with Dijkstra, the lumbering spymaster who hobnobs with the scum and villainy of The Continent’s cities. He’s set to be played by Graham McTavish (The Hobbit).

Liz Carr will play Fenn and Simon Dallow as Codringher, both partners in a detective agency. Kevin Doyle is Ba’lian (potentially an original character for the Netflix series) and Chris Fenton rounds out the cast as Rience.

The Witcher season 2 is currently filming and may yet aim for a 2021 release, though nothing is official as of writing. In the meantime, check out the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.