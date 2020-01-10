The Witcher Netflix series showrunner says Ciri "takes centre stage" next season

Ciri will have a larger role to play in The Witcher season 2 according to the Netflix series’ showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. The Lion Cub of Cintra (played by Freya Allan) will take “centre stage” in the wake of The Witcher season 1 ending which saw her and Geralt meet for the first time in a forest outside Sodden.

“As expected from the saga, Ciri really takes center stage in season two,” Hissrich tells Redanian Intelligence of Ciri’s sophomore year in The Witcher Netflix series.

The show will look to explore the new dynamic involving Geralt now protecting Ciri after saving her parents and invoking the Law of Surprise: “The whole world is after her, and she has to find safety and respite with Geralt (and eventually, Yennefer). Problem is, they’re complete strangers. She doesn’t know Geralt, doesn’t see why she should automatically trust him, and really doesn’t love when he starts making big decisions in her life — especially when she’s still mourning the loss of her grandmother in Cintra.”

Much like Jaskier was a thoroughly entertaining thorn in the side of Geralt throughout much of the first season, Hissrich hints Ciri will similarly make the yellow-eyed witcher bristle and brood, teasing, “There’s some comedy in how these two come together and eventually bond.”

Despite The Witcher not returning until 2021, we also know that the story will potentially forgo the confusing timeline of the first season in favour of a “much more linear" story one that, if you believe Hissrich, will revolve around the burgeoning family unit of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

