The Witcher Monopoly game will punish you for being Team Triss

Even The Witcher 3's new Monopoly board game is firmly on Team Yennefer.

Monopoly: The Witcher just launched earlier this month in September. Now, though, some heads may turn because, as the player just below has discovered, the board game penalizes those on Team Triss and lavishes Team Yennefer with spoils.

Yes, you are reading these instructions correctly. Team Triss members begin the Monopoly game with $500 of cold, hard debt to recover, while Team Yennefer members prosper with $500. We can only imagine one of the developers was firmly on Team Yennefer.

The Team Triss versus Team Yennefer battle has raged among The Witcher 3 players virtually since the game came out in 2015. Well, perhaps "raged" is a bit of a strong word for what effectively boils down to a debate over morals, but there's still a clear divide among players as to whether Geralt should romance Triss or Yennefer in The Witcher 3.

In The Witcher's spin on Monopoly, you're not just trading properties, but also literal monsters themselves, bargaining over creatures like Leshens and Bruxas with your other players. There are brilliant variables via Bounty and Law of Surprise situation cards, another nice little addition from the books and games.

If you're after a bit of Monopoly, but with all the trappings of the world of The Witcher, you can purchase the new board game from The OP for $44.99. We'd suggest keeping it to yourself, though, if you're on Team Triss.

