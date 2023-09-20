A fresh story in the Horizon universe is on the way, but it won't be on PlayStation or PC as you might expect - it's actually going to be a board game instead.

Designed by Steamforged Games (who were responsible for the Horizon Zero Dawn board game back in 2020), this adventure allows you to experience an all-new, canon story set shortly before Aloy's arrival in the titular Forbidden West. It's being developed in association with the franchise's creators to make a "a canonical adventure that will cover never-before-seen events."

More specifically, you're not playing existing characters in the Horizon Forbidden West board game; instead, you'll take command of Marshals from the warlike Tenakth clans that control post-apocalyptic California and Nevada. The peace between these tribes is tenuous at best, and your mission is to uncover a plot that seeks to destroy their alliance.

Officially called 'Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion,' this is a co-op experience for 1 to 4 players that will hit Kickstarter on November 21. Although we don't have many details as a result, Steamforged have confirmed that you'll be able to upgrade your hero with new equipment over the course of your adventure. In addition, and like many of the best cooperative board games, your actions have consequences - apparently, you'll be able to make "several meaningful decisions that shape your quest and can even impact gameplay mechanics."

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Speaking of new mechanics, a load of new machines will be hitting the tabletop with their own miniatures and systems too. The first example that's been given is the mammoth-like Tremortusk.

You'll be able to tackle these foes head-on, of course, but that's not your only option. According to the game's reveal post, you'll be able to try the "new cooperative stealth system, in-depth combat encounters, and a huge suite of abilities for your hunters to outwit, evade, and dismantle your enemies."

Want to up the difficulty? Seeds of Rebellion is also backwards-compatible with the previous Horizon board game. That means you can carry some of your existing machines with you into the Forbidden West.

