The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 studio is laying off "around 100" developers due to overstaffing

CD Projekt is laying off "around 100" developers because it's "overstaffed."

Earlier today on July 26, the studio published the "Organizational Update" just below, outlining the immediate future for its developers. "The studio parting ways with around 100 people, which is roughly 9% of the entire team," CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński writes, noting that all the layoffs won't be immediate, and some might not come until next year.

CD PROJEKT RED Organizational Update.Read more: https://t.co/cEZFpQBmX1 pic.twitter.com/HIg51wmeRSJuly 26, 2023 See more

"There’s no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed," Kiciński adds. "We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year."

Right now, there's no indication as to which people from which departments will be let go by CD Projekt Red. Additionally, we don't know which development teams will be affected by the layoffs, considering CD Projekt is actively working on a new Witcher trilogy, a Witcher spin-off game, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and a brand new franchise.

CD Projekt has also been at work establishing studios outside of its native Poland over the last few years. While opening a brand new studio in Boston, there's also been the acquisition of The Molasses Flood in the US, and Digital Scapes over in Vancouver in Canada.

Additionally, CD Projekt still has Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to launch later this year on September 26, exclusively for PC and new-gen console platforms. After this launch, it's not clear which of the aforementioned games from CD Projekt will be next to release, although it's clear some, like the Cyberpunk 2077, are years away from launching.

