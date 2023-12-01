The Witcher 4 devs want their new RPG to be a good entry point, even if you didn't play The Witcher 3

The Witcher 4 developer CD Projekt Red wants the next installment of the RPG series to be an entry point for newcomers, as well as please long-time fans.

In an interview with Italian outlet Lega Nerd (translated by WCCF Tech ), The Witcher 4's game director Sebastian Kalemba reveals the studio's plans for the highly anticipated sequel. "We want to continue on the same path we've taken, but we don't want to make the same game," Kalemba tells the outlet. "We've got some lore elements that must be kept. After all, it is still the same universe, and we can't go beyond certain limits."

"We must follow a very specific path and innovate on that," the director continues. "At the same time, it's clear that we have to try to appease a new public. The Witcher 4 won't be out for some years, and it'll be a long time since the previous one, so we cannot just target the audience already fond of the saga. We must also build a new community."

Kalemba goes on to explain that they believe The Witcher 4 will be "an excellent entry point for many players" that won't forget the long-time fans "who still wish to follow Geralt's adventures."

In case you missed it, earlier this week, CD Projekt Red shared its 2023 earnings report which revealed The Witcher 4 is now CD Projekt Red's focus , with "the largest part" of the dev team working on the RPG. We're still a ways off from playing the game ourselves, but at least we know it's currently all hands on deck at the studio.

This is the second time we've heard this in 2023. A few months prior, it was revealed that The Witcher 4 development is expanding as Cyberpunk 2077 finally winds down - following the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty .