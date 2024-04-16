The Witcher 3's official modding tools are now available on Steam - but only for a select few

An official modding tool for The Witcher 3 has started rolling out to select players on Steam, with anyone free to sign up for the playtest now.

Late last year, CD Projekt Red announced it was working on an editor for The Witcher 3: Wildhunt. Now, five months later, it's appeared on Steam. Before you rush to the Valve storefront to start playing around with it, though, you should know that it's not quite ready for everyone just yet. The software is set to release in full this year, but, right now, the developer is only accepting playtesters when there's space.

The editor - called The Witcher 3 REDkit - is a reworked version of the REDengine 3 editor that the studio used to create the game, and allows those who already have a copy of The Witcher 3 to "customize and expand the game as you see fit." This means you can alter several aspects of the RPG's world, including its quests, items, weapons, characters, animations, storylines, and more. The software is free to those who have the full game but is only available on PC right now.

This is the perfect way to get started with modding or game development in general. To sign up for the playtests, all you have to do is hit the 'request access' button on the REDkit's Steam page. From here, you'll get notified by CD Projekt Red when they're ready to accept new participants to try the tool out ahead of its release.

Speaking of The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red, who recently revealed that The Witcher 4 is in development, has said that the upcoming sequel won't be "The Witcher 3 in new clothing," as the developers "will be adding new gameplay elements and new mechanics" to it. This comes after it was revealed that The Witcher 4 is now CD Projekt Red's focus , with "the largest part" of the dev team working on the RPG.

